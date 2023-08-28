Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met airline officials on Monday and stressed the importance of boosting tourism, a key driver of the economy which took a huge hit during the pandemic.

Last week he visited the resort island of Phuket when he said his government was exploring plans to expand airport infrastructure.

Thailand expects to welcome about 28 million to 29 million foreign arrivals this year, down from its pre-pandemic peak of 39.9 million in 2019 when the sector accounted for about 12% of the economy.

"Travel is the most important short-term trigger for growth," Srettha said.

"The fourth quarter is peak season for tourism so if we can get started early there will be an advantage for the private sector to receive tourists," he told industry representatives, adding that this would be a "quick win" for the economy.

The government also plans to ease visa requirements for some countries including China, he said.

The meeting on Monday included executives from national carrier Thai Airways and low-cost airlines including Thai Lion Air, Thai AirAsia and Thai Vietjet. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Nick Macfie)



