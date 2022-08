Domestic car sales in Thailand jumped 22.1% in July from a year earlier to 64,033 units, helped by an easing of COVID-19 curbs and last year's low base, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

That compared with June's 4.58% year-on-year increase.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



Reuters