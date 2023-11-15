PHOTO
Taiwan's two main opposition parties agreed on Wednesday to work together to use opinion polls to decide a joint presidential ticket for January's elections, the parties said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
