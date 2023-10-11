PHOTO
Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for September, released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. SEPT REUTERS POLL AUGUST Exports (y/y %) +3.4 -3.0 -7.3 Imports (y/y %) -12.2 -14.15 -22.9 Trade balance (US$ bln) +10.32 +7.5 +8.59 SEPT AUGUST Exports to China (y/y %) -8.8 -14.1 Exports to U.S. (y/y %) +17.7 +8.8 Exports to Japan (y/y %) -15.1 -13.7 Exports to Europe (y/y %) +21.3 +2.1 The ministry's web site is at http://www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Emily Chan and Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)