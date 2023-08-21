Taiwan's export orders for July, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JULY REUTERS POLL JUNE Export orders (y/y )% -12.0 -16.5 -24.9 Export orders from China -4.2 -19.7 Export orders from U.S. -18.6 -23.6 Export orders from Europe -32.0 -44.2 Export orders from Japan -6.7 -17.0 * revised figure The ministry's website is http://www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

