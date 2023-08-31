Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded slightly lower on Thursday, after three sessions of gains, on weak manufacturing data at home and abroad, while there was also caution over U.S. employment data.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.45 points, or 0.29%, to 2,553.77 by 0250 GMT.

** China's manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, an official survey showed, maintaining pressure on policymakers to provide support to shore up economic growth.

** South Korea's government prepared measures to boost consumer spending as data showed retail sales plunged in July by the most in three years. Factory output also fell by the most in five months, missing market expectations.

** "China's PMI, still in contracting territory, is having downward pressure on the market, which will likely show a clear direction after official U.S. employment data," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in August, the latest indication that the labour market was losing steam, data showed on Wednesday ahead of official government figures due later this week.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.75% but peer SK Hynix gained 2.01%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.27%.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 328 shares advanced, while 539 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 43.3 billion won ($32.73 million) on the main board so far on Thursday.

** The won was quoted at 1,323.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 103.63.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 3.699%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.814%. ($1 = 1,323.1000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)



