Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as foreign investors snapped up chip and tech stocks, while a four-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas helped the sentiment. The won weakened while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 1.28 points, or 0.05%, at 2,511.70.

** The Kospi recouped some of its earlier losses on strong foreign buying of local chip and tech shares, even as Nvidia flagged concerns about its future China sales, said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Israel's government and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

** Among index heavyweights, Kakao gained 2.13%, while Naver closed up 1.47%. Chipmaker Samsung Electronics was flat, and peer SK Hynix lost 0.53%%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.65% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.60%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.47% and 2.13%, respectively.

** Of the total 938 traded issues, 432 shares advanced, while 422 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 143.8 billion won on the main board on Wednesday.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,300.5 per dollar, 0.87% lower than its previous close at 1,289.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,301.0 per dollar, down 0.5% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,298.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.31% so far this year and has gained 4.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



