Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher for a second session in a row on Tuesday as local battery makers and chip shares tracked overnight Wall street gains amid optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve would steer the economy to a soft landing. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 19.22 points, or 0.77%, at 2,510.42.

** Shares are buoyed by a rally in U.S. tech shares and also helped by news from China that it may support real estate developers, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Chinese regulators are drafting a list of 50 real estate developers eligible for a range of funding, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Wall Street's three major stock averages closed higher on Monday with Nasdaq's 1% rally leading the charge as heavyweight Microsoft hit a record high after it hired prominent artificial intelligence executives.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.14% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.46%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.68%.

** Hyundai Motor added 0.33% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.95%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.99% and up 3.03%, respectively.

** Of the total 938 traded issues, 600 shares advanced, while 274 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 351.7 billion won ($271.72 million) on the main board on Tuesday.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,288.9 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,286.0. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.645%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 3.728%. ($1 = 1,294.3500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



