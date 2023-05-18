Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, buoyed by optimism around the U.S. debt-limit negotiations. The Korean won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 20.74 points, or 0.83%, at 2,515.40, marking its best daily performance as well as the highest closing level since May 2.

** U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

** "Optimism grew over the negotiations, and U.S. tech stocks' overnight strength provided additional boost to the local market," said analyst Lee Kyoung-min at Daishin Securities.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc gained 1.85% each, tracking the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's overnight jump.

** Most index heavyweights advanced, but online platform operators Naver Corp and Kakao Corp fell 0.23% and 0.87%, respectively.

** Of the total 930 issues traded, 582 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 526.8 billion won ($398.8 million), the biggest daily purchase since April 10.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,334.2 per dollar, 0.22% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 point to 104.81.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.4 basis points to 3.327%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.7 basis points to 3.375%. ($1 = 1,320.9300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)



