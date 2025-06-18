China has announced a zero-tariff policy granting duty-free access to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations. This significant move, announced in mid-2025, aims to deepen trade ties and open the Chinese market to a wider range of African products.

The policy is expected to enhance export opportunities across the continent, positioning African businesses to better compete in the world’s second-largest economy.

In line with this development, Wesgro, the Western Cape’s trade, tourism, and investment promotion agency, recently facilitated the participation of a Western Cape delegation at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), held from 12 to 15 June 2025 in Changsha, China. CAETE is one of the largest trade exhibitions globally, creating direct linkages between African businesses and the Chinese market.

The delegation included exporters and trade facilitators showcasing products such as organic cosmetics, wines, spices, fresh flowers, teas, and nutritional goods.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander says: "China is a key trading partner for the Western Cape. In 2024, total exports from the province to China reached R11.76bn, making it one of the largest export markets for the province.

"If we are to realise our provincial objective of trebling exports from the province by 2035, growth in new markets will be essential. Over the coming weeks, Wesgro will work to understand how businesses can best leverage new opportunities flowing from this announcement.”

The agency continues to focus on expanding access to other strategic markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), India, Brazil, and the Middle East.

“Market diversification is critical to building resilience and long-term growth for Western Cape businesses,” Stander added. “By supporting engagements in key global markets like China, we’re advancing our strategic mandate to drive trade and investment.”

Strategic partnerships drive African market access

Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at business and commercial banking, Standard Bank Group, highlighted the catalytic potential of China’s zero-tariff policy for African exporters, saying: “At Business and Commercial Banking, we pride ourselves on turning possibilities into opportunities for the businesses that power Africa’s vibrant economies.

"China’s zero-tariff policy presents a catalytic opportunity, and through strategic platforms and our strategic partnerships with entities such as Wesgro, we support businesses convert policy into progress by unlocking direct access to high-potential buyers,” says Robertson.

“By leveraging our digital trade capabilities, sector-specific support, and cross-border partnerships, we empower clients to start, manage and grow, not just in China, but across the African continent and other key global markets. We are about enabling long-term growth through market access that is practical, scalable and sustainable.”

Wesgro has partnered with Standard Bank Group to facilitate Western Cape exporters’ participation at CAETE 2025, connecting local businesses directly with Chinese buyers and fostering market access under this new trade landscape.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).