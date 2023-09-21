Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares lost more than 1% on Thursday, as traders gauged the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish than expected stance.

** The won weakened to a one-month low, while the benchmark bond yield climbed to a 10-month high.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 29.54 points, or 1.15%, at 2,530.20 as of 0217 GMT, after falling as much as 1.27% to its lowest intraday level since Aug. 28.

** The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened a hawkish monetary policy stance that its officials increasingly believe can succeed in lowering inflation without wrecking the economy or leading to large job losses.

** "The idea of high interest rates for longer is materialising at a faster rate than previously thought," said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** In a meeting to assess domestic implications, South Korea's finance minister said authorities would take measures to stabilise markets if needed.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of September rose nearly 10% from the same period a year earlier, but it was largely due to calendar effects.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.72% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.12%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.60%.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 142 shares advanced, while 761 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 57.6 billion won ($43.01 million).

** The won was quoted 0.64% lower at 1,338.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after hitting 1,340.0, its weakest level since Aug. 23.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points (bps) to 3.935%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 bps to 4.029%, touching their highest levels since mid-November. ($1 = 1,339.2300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



