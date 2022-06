South Korea reported 5,022 COVID-19 infections, including 17 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,168,708, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

The daily caseload fell from 9,835 a day earlier, according Yonhap news agency.

The KDCA added 21 deaths from COVID-19, putting the total at 24,279.