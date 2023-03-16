PHOTO
South Korea hits record-low weddings as birth rate plunges
Some 192,000 couples got married last year, down by more than 40 percent from a decade earlier in 2012, when 327,000 couples had wed
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.