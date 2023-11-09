Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday on foreign buying, but battery makers' sharp losses capped gains on the benchmark index.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 5.46 points, or 0.23%, to 2,427.08, after two straight sessions of losses.

** Overnight, U.S. Treasury yields fell and stocks rose, providing a favourable ground for the local stock market to start on.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmakers and online platform companies rose, but battery makers continued to experience high volatility on a market-wide short-selling ban re-imposed from Monday.

** LG Energy Solution slid 1.94%, with its parent also down 2.20%. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation dropped 2.33% and 2.16%, respectively.

** "The market rebounded with the short-selling ban continuing to squeeze foreigners' short positions," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** "It may be good for stock prices in the short term, but there will be worries about a decrease in liquidity and foreign flows in the long term," Seo added.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 435 shares advanced, while 445 declined.

** Celltrion rose 0.32% on its decision to acquire 207 billion won ($158.05 million) worth of own shares.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 278.3 billion won for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,310.1 per dollar, just 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,310.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 103.11.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.860%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 3.966%. ($1 = 1,309.7300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



