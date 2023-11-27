Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed flat on Monday as traders kept to the sidelines ahead of key economic indicators ranging from the country's exports to U.S. inflation data this the week.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 0.97 points, or 0.04%, at 2,495.66.

** The KOSPI erased early gains as traders assessed weakness in Asian peers, while overseas investors turned net sellers.

** "The market was directionless ahead of major economic data releases, except SK Hynix, which rose on growing chip sales," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** A series of data will be released this week, including U.S. inflation print, global manufacturing PMI surveys and South Korean exports.

** The Bank of Korea will have a meeting on Thursday for its last rate decision for the year. The central bank last raised its interest rates in January.

** Chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 2.11% and DB Hitek surged 6.38%, although industry leader Samsung Electronics erased early gains to end 0.56% lower.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.81%, while its parent LG Chem dropped 1.56%. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 2.05% and 1.06%, respectively.

** Shares of beauty product makers rose after the government decided to double the limit on tax refunds for foreign tourists from January 2024. Amorepacific Corp added 3.38%, while LG Household & Healthcare climbed 0.74%.

** Of the total 938 traded issues, 350 shares advanced, while 529 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 107.8 billion won ($83.29 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,303.8 per dollar, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,306.4.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 3.693%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 3.779%.

($1 = 1,294.3500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



