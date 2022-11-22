HONG KONG - China's financial hub Shanghai said on Tuesday it will tighten rules for people entering the city from Nov. 24 to combat the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

People who have stayed in Shanghai for less than five days will not be allowed to enter public places such as restaurants, bars, shopping malls, supermarkets, indoor gyms, according to a statement published by the Shanghai government.

They can still go to offices and use public transport, city government said.

