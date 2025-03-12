Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) revealed that the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade announced the initiation of a sunset review investigation into the anti-dumping duties imposed on ceramic and porcelain tile imports into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.



These duties apply to ceramic and porcelain tiles, slabs, or wall and fireplace coverings, whether mounted or not, originating from or exported by the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India.

MoCI said it invites all stakeholders, including companies, manufacturers, importers, and exporters, to submit their requests for hearings to present their perspectives, provide evidence, or share any relevant information concerning the investigation and its outcomes.

Requests must be submitted in writing to the Technical Secretariat Office before 1 April 2025.

Additionally, stakeholders, who are not already known to the investigation committee, are encouraged to complete the questionnaire.

For further details, interested parties can refer to Official Bulletin No. 49, available on the General Secretariat's official website.

