The Philippines is looking to forge a defense cooperation agreement with New Zealand similar to the country's Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. met with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Right Honorable Winston Raymond Peters early last week to discuss the agreement, among other matters.

The Department of National Defense (DND) said it is the first time that an official of such a level from New Zealand visited.

Peters was on a two-day official visit to Manila from June 10 to 11 as part of New Zealand's efforts to maintain and boost engagements in Southeast Asia.

Teodoro expressed appreciation for New Zealand's staunch support for the Philippines and the timeliness of the two countries' enhanced defense cooperation, which is a good step towards the negotiations of a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement.

Peters, for his part, underscored the elevation of both nations' defense relationship as a bulwark to address potential challenges in the West Philippine Sea and noted the efforts undertaken by the Philippines to make its diplomatic alliances more robust.

He also lauded the DND's efforts to combat transnational organized crime and improve its intelligence efforts as the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement, a framework which facilitates the provision of logistics support between the Philippines and New Zealand, was signed.

The DND said the deal was signed on June 10 via ad referendum, by Assistant Secretary for Strategic Assessments and International Affairs Marita Yoro and Commodore Maxine Lawes, Commander Logistics of the New Zealand Defense Force.

Philippines eyes VFA-type defense pact with New Zealand

Michael Punongbayan

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines is looking to forge a defense cooperation agreement with New Zealand similar to the country's Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. met with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Right Honorable Winston Raymond Peters early last week to discuss the agreement, among other matters.

The Department of National Defense (DND) said it is the first time that an official of such a level from New Zealand visited.

Peters was on a two-day official visit to Manila from June 10 to 11 as part of New Zealand's efforts to maintain and boost engagements in Southeast Asia.

Teodoro expressed appreciation for New Zealand's staunch support for the Philippines and the timeliness of the two countries' enhanced defense cooperation, which is a good step towards the negotiations of a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement.

Peters, for his part, underscored the elevation of both nations' defense relationship as a bulwark to address potential challenges in the West Philippine Sea and noted the efforts undertaken by the Philippines to make its diplomatic alliances more robust.

He also lauded the DND's efforts to combat transnational organized crime and improve its intelligence efforts as the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement, a framework which facilitates the provision of logistics support between the Philippines and New Zealand, was signed.

The DND said the deal was signed on June 10 via ad referendum, by Assistant Secretary for Strategic Assessments and International Affairs Marita Yoro and Commodore Maxine Lawes, Commander Logistics of the New Zealand Defense Force.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

