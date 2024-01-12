The Philippine passport rose to the 73rd rank in 2024, marking a two-spot climb from its 2023 ranking, according to the London-based Henley Passport Index, a worldwide ranking that assesses the visa-free access of 199 passports to 227 travel destinations.

According to the index released on Thursday, individuals holding a Philippine passport can visit 69 destinations without the need for a visa.

Philippine passport holders now enjoy access to two additional destinations compared to last year's 67 places with visa-free entry. The country held the 75th place in the rankings last year, according to the 2023 index.

The Philippines currently shares the 73rd spot with Cape Verde Islands and Uganda.

This marks the highest rank for the country since 2014, when the Philippines held the 68th place.

The Philippines achieved its highest record from 2007 to 2009 when the country held the 62nd position.

Meanwhile, the Philippines received its lowest ranking - 83rd place - in 2021.

ASEAN neighbors still ahead

Despite its rise in rank, neighboring countries in Southeast Asia still surpass the Philippines in the passport ranking.

Singapore is tied with France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain in the top spot for the most powerful passport in the world, allowing citizens of each country to travel to 194 destinations without a visa.

Malaysia (12th), Brunei (20th), East Timor (56th), Indonesia (66th) and Thailand (63rd) ranked higher than the Philippines.

However, the Philippines fared better than Laos (90th), Cambodia (86th) and Vietnam (87th).

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association which assessed 199 passports in the world.

The full list of the passport ranking can be accessed here.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

