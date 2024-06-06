Taiwan on Tuesday announced the extension of its visa-free entry program for Filipinos to July 2025.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) of Taiwan's Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced a one-year extension of visa-free entry for citizens of the Philippines, Brunei, and Thailand from Aug. 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025.

Filipinos, except those holding diplomatic or service passports, are eligible for the visa exemption program, with a duration of stay of up to 14 days.

To enter Taiwan, Filipino travelers are required to bring proof of accommodation booking, contact information of host or sponsor, and sufficient travel funds.

However, Filipino vessel or aircraft crew members or service personnel intending to board to report for duty are ineligible for the visa-free entry.

Taiwan also announced that its Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian Countries will be extended to December 31, 2025. The Travel Authentication Certificate (TAC) scheme for Southeast Asians will also remain in place.

