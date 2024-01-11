Clark International Airport, the alternative gateway to Metro Manila, breached its passenger target in 2023 amid the recovery of global air travel.

In a report, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. - operator of the Clark airport - said the gateway welcomed almost two million travelers in 2023, surpassing the company's forecast by 42 percent and was almost tripled the 2022 numbers.

In addition, the airport facilitated a total of 14,892 flights in 2023, ending the year connected to 11 international routes and 10 domestic destinations.

LIPAD president and CEO Noel Manankil expects Clark airport to attract more travelers this year, attributing the growth in passenger numbers to improvements made in the gateway.

'The substantial increase in passenger numbers, surpassing both industry forecasts and previous year's performance, is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the attractiveness of our airport,' Manankil said.

'Our goal is to exceed customer expectations and we are excited about the opportunities that the coming year holds for the Clark International Airport,' he said.

Manankil also noted that the growth in Clark airport's activities not only indicates the recovery of the Central Luzon economy, but signal the rebound of the aviation industry as well.

In making its passenger outlook, LIPAD considers several factors like airline seat capacity, border policies abroad, demand for air travel and expansion plans of carriers. The company crafts its yearly forecast in partnership with Singapore's Changi Airports International Pte. Ltd.

LIPAD completed the construction of the new passenger terminal building in Clark in 2022. The facility, covering 110,000 square meters, can accommodate eight million passengers annually and harbors both the domestic and foreign segments.

At present, the airport houses 15 airlines flying to several routes here and abroad, reaching as far as the Middle East, particularly Doha and Dubai.

Clark International Airport serves mostly passengers from the north of Luzon who may find it difficult traveling to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

