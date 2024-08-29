The Board of Investments (BOI) has approved snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp.'s P1.21-billion biscuit manufacturing facility in Davao City.

Data from the BOI showed that the investment promotion agency approved Monde Nissin's manufacturing facility for butter coconut biscuits in Barangay Ilang, Bunawan, Davao City.

While the project secured approval, BOI executive director Evariste Cagatan said the company has not been issued the certificate of registration as it has yet to submit pre-registration requirements including the acceptance of the terms and conditions of their registration.

Monde Nissin's manufacturing facility is expected to start commercial operations this month and generate 111 regular jobs.

Butter coconut biscuits produced by the facility are intended to be initially distributed in Visayas and Mindanao.

In the future, there are plans to expand the distribution of biscuits from the manufacturing facility to cover Indonesia and other neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

At present, Monde Nissin has an existing butter coconut biscuits manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, which caters to the Luzon market.

Excluding the preparation of raw materials, the whole production and packaging process of Monde Nissin's butter coconut biscuits is fully mechanized using up-to-date and market appropriate technologies.

Previously, packaging of the biscuits produced by Monde Nissin was done manually.

The manufacturing facility will also be utilizing advanced automation technology for the packaging and movement of finished goods.

This will require the hiring of highly skilled workers.

The BOI said the project is expected to stimulate the movement of raw materials and finished goods in the southern regions.

