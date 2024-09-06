Two branches of Lyf, a brand under Ascott Limited, in the Philippines are now Guinness World Record holders for their distinct origami displays.

The recognitions come just as the hotel brand marks its first year in the country.

Last August 29, the hotel's Cebu City branch was officially recognized by adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura to have the "Largest Display of Origami Sharks" with 12,479 origami sharks decorating the hotel.

The origami sharks pay tribute to the Pelagic Thresher Shark endemic to Cebu's local waters and a symbol of Cebu island.

The following day, the Malate Manila branch held a star-themed event to commemorate Filipinos around the world and was recognized to have the "Largest Display of Origami Stars" because of a paperwork display containing 100,000 origami stars.

The event also celebrated Philippine history by incorporating traditional wooden Balangay and galleons that were pivotal in the country's maritime connections.

"Words cannot do justice to what was achieved by (the brand) and its community in these two days," said the Malate Manila branch's director of operational excellence Joyce Agsaway. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment, a dream that became a miraculous reality through phenomenal efforts."

The brand is partnering with unconventional artist Willie Garcia to upcycle the origami sharks and stars into a new artistic display.

