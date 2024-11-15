Conrad Manila marked the start of its Yuletide celebrations, as it unveils its exclusive lineup of holiday offerings to make the season unforgettable. Embracing the theme 'Home for Christmas,' this year's festivities at Conrad Manila are designed to evoke warmth and togetherness, offering guests an inviting atmosphere where families can enjoy luxurious culinary feasts and festive experiences.

Reflecting on the holiday theme, GM Fabio Berto expressed, 'Families are always at the heart of the yuletide celebrations at Conrad Manila. This year, we have curated magical holiday experiences that inspire meaningful, heartwarming moments with loved ones, creating a true sense of home.'

Brasserie on 3

Celebrate the yuletide season with a sumptuous buffet at Brasserie on 3, highlighting Filipino holiday traditions and featuring an array of international cuisines, seasonal favorites, premium roasts, and delectable desserts.

Festive Lunch Buffet I Monday to Saturday

3 November - 31 December | P2,900 net per person l 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Festive Lunch Buffet I Sunday

3 November - 31 December | P3,400 net per person | 6 - 10 p.m.

Festive Dinner Buffet I Sunday to Thursday

3 November - 31 December | P3,200 net per person l 12 - 2.30 p.m.

Festive Dinner Buffet I Friday to Saturday

3 November - 31 December | P3,600 net per person | 12 - 2:30 p.m.

Festive Friday and Saturday Dinner Buffet I P3,600 net per person

3 November - 31 December | 6 - 10 p.m.

Christmas Buffet l P4,500 net per person

24 - 25 December | Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Lunch and Dinner

Highlights: Lechon Baka, Castañas, Puto Bumbong, Bibingka, Cochinillo, Slow-Roasted Sirloin Steak, a selection of fine wines and cocktails

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet

Bay View l P5,000 net per person

Indoor Seating l P4,700 net per person

Highlights: Includes 1 round of Sparkling Wine and Mocktail, Cochinillo, Slow-Roasted Sirloin Steak, Japanese Station, Local and International Dishes, and Mouthwatering Desserts, Photobooth, Countdown to 2025 and Live band featuring '80s music

New Year's Day Lunch and Dinner Buffet

Lunch Buffet - P2,900 net

Dinner Buffet - P3,200 net

Bru Coffee Bar

This season, Bru Coffee Bar offers curated hampers and festive treats. The specially crafted hampers feature a range of sustainably sourced delights, including Christmas goodies perfect for holiday gatherings.

Crafted Christmas Hampers | 17 November - 31 December

Parol l P6,888 net per box

Inclusions: Dried mango and pili nuts stollen bread, Whisky Christmas fruit cake, small chocolate Santa Claus, assorted Christmas cookies, local dried fruit nougat, Dattero di Pomodoro Masseria Dauna, Balsamic 1 silver medal champagnotta with box, stuffed toy Carey, and Bamboo Mug

Belen l P9,888 net per box

Inclusions: Dried mango and pili nuts stollen bread, Whisky Christmas fruit cake, small chocolate Santa, Claus, assorted Christmas cookies, local dried fruit nougat, assorted luxurious cookies covered in dark Belgium chocolate, Dattero di Pomodoro Masseria Dauna, Moro orange marmalade with honey Tenuta Serravalle, stuffed toy Carey, bamboo tumbler

Navidad l P12,888 net per box

Inclusions: Dried mango and pili nuts stollen bread, Whisky Christmas fruit cake, small chocolate Santa Claus, assorted Christmas cookies, local dried fruit nougat, assorted luxurious cookies covered in dark Belgium chocolate, Dattero di Pomodoro Masseria Dauna, Moro orange marmalade with honey Tenuta Serravalle, stuffed toy Carey, Bamboo tumbler, chocolate wine

Merry Little Goodies | 17-31 December

Festive Cakes and Pastries

Price starts at P200 net

China Blue by Jereme Leung

China Blue by Jereme Leung - Christmas Set Menu

For the coming reunions, families can indulge in hearty set menus at China Blue by Jereme Leung. Savor luscious and delicate flavors of classic and innovative Chinese cuisines, while enjoying meaningful conversations and joyous times together.

Christmas Set Menu | 22-25 December

P49,800 net for 10 persons

Highlights: Fried US pork speared rib with wasabi BBQ sauce, Wok fried premium US beef and beef tendon with butter Xinjiang cumin sauce, Braised abalone and fish maw black mushroom dry scallop oyster sauce, Deep fried lobster salad combination with roasted quinoa pigeon, Oolong milk tea pudding with hazelnut ice cream and banana chocolate egg tart

New Year Set Menu | 29 December - 1 January

P49,880 net for 10 persons

Highlights: Roasted duck with Smokey BBQ sauce, Stir fried US premier beef and duo bamboo shoot black garlic, Fried Chilean seabass and tao pao with taro bell pepper sauce, Hong Kong suckling pig combination with crispy salted egg silver bait fresh bean curd sheet salad, Dragon fruit jelly and mandarin orange sorbet with swan pastry

C Lounge

C-Lounge - Festive Afternoon Tea

Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea or ring in the New Year at the C Lounge with a Rock N' -Roll-themed countdown party, featuring live performances inspired by iconic rock bands.

Festive High Tea Set for Two | 12 November - 1 January

P2,888++ for 2 persons, served with coffee or pot of tea

New Year Rock N' Roll Countdown Party

Walk-in and In-house guests | P1,988++ per person

Brasserie on 3 or China Blue dining guests | P1,688++ per person

Conrad Spa

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a rejuvenating experience at Conrad Spa, with exclusive holiday packages that include complimentary vouchers.

Holiday Serenity Special

60-minute bespoke massage: P10,800 net

60-minute inner calm massage: P10,800 net

60-minute deep muscle massage: P12,600 net

Festive Room Package

For a cozy holiday staycation, Conrad Manila offers a special accommodation package that includes festive dinner and breakfast for two.

Stay, Dine, Celebrate | P17,500 net

Booking period: 15 November - 29 December

Stay Period: 15-29 November, 1-23 December, 26-29 December

Overnight stay in a Deluxe Room City View with dinner and breakfast for 2 persons

Festive Carey

Guests can also bring home Conrad Manila's limited edition Christmas Carey the Carabao, an emblem of love and kindness in this season of giving. Priced at P558 net, you can share happiness and the light of hope with every purchase, since a portion of the proceeds are donated to Conrad Manila's partner charity organizations.

Conrad Manila ushered in the holiday spirit through a heartwarming Christmas Tree Lighting Program at the hotel's Main Lobby. The Christmas concert featured the extraordinary talents of some of the country's finest musicians, including renowned soprano Myramae Meneses, violinist Cedric Rafael Yuson, and the award-winning Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra, led by Maestro Jeffrey Solares.

Distinguished guests and members of the diplomatic community graced the occasion.

Throughout the hotel, guests are greeted with Filipino Christmas-inspired décor, including the impressive 16-foot-tall crystal Christmas tree in the Main Lobby, flanked by two elegantly adorned smaller trees. A giant Gingerbread House at Bru Coffee Bar on the Ground Floor adds a delightful touch for children and families alike. Together, these festive embellishments set the scene for cherished family memories in a magical setting.

