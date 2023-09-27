The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday said it does not expect another typhoon to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this September.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said that the low-pressure area (LPA) located in the western portion of the country continues to move farther from the archipelago.

The trough of the weather system, also outside the country, will bring rains in the Visayas, particularly in Masbate.

'We do not expect these two LPA to enter the PAR anew or develop into a typhoon. At present there is already a small chance that a typhoon will develop this September,' Badrina said.

He added that the southwest monsoon will affect the western portion of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Badrina said that on Monday, Cavite, Batangas, Zambales and Bataan and areas in Mimaropa will experience rains brought by the trough of the extension of the LPA outside PAR.?He said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Mindanao will experience isolated rains in the afternoon and at night.?

'Metro Manila, Metro Davao and Baguio will have fair weather, but expect rains in the afternoon and in the evening,' Badrina said.?He added that no gale warning is in effect as small boats can safely sail.

Meanwhile, the water level of Angat Dam slightly decreased by 0.04 meters as of 6 a.m. on Monday. It was measured at 207.24 meters compared to its previous level of 207.28 meters.

Angat supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila's potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

