House Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed confidence that the newly signed Republic Act 11953 or the Agrarian Emancipation Act will serve as a catalyst for rural development.

Romualdez said he also expects the new law to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the country.

'When our farmers are freed from the burden of debt, they would be able to invest more in their land and improve their productivity,' he noted.

This, he maintained, could lead to 'better yields and profits, which can help improve the lives of our farmers and their families.'

Under the law, comprehensive support services will be established for agrarian reform beneficiaries. Romualdez said the lack of these services is estimated to have resulted to over P400 billion in lost productivity annually for CARP lands.

The measure also stops the execution of a final and executory, administrative or judicial ruling solely due to the failure of an ARB to pay the amortization and interest that would disqualify him, thus resulting in the cancellation of his agrarian reform title.

Romualdez added the law provides that, among others, 'agrarian reform lands forfeited solely due to the same reason shall be restored to the original beneficiaries.'

'The lands of ARB will no longer be taken away from them. They are free from paying debts and interest which have been making life harder for them,' he maintained.

For his part, Sen. Bong Go commended President Marcos for signing into law RA 11953, as it eased the debt burdens of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) nationwide.

The new law condoned all loans incurred by ARBs, including interests, penalties and surcharges. Up to 610,054 ARBs owed the Land Bank of the Philippines a total of P57.56 billion in loans. This covers 1,173,101.575 hectares of agrarian reform lands.

'This new law will help ensure the stability of our food supply by empowering our local farmers,' Go said.

Go previously underscored the necessity of condoning agrarian reform-related debts. He also pushed for the provision of a better support mechanism for the country's agricultural workers.

'Forgiving their debts is just one aspect of the solution,' he said.

'We are not saying that our food supply will be secure simply because their loans have been written off. They need further support from the government, more agricultural input to make them more competitive,' he added.

The New Agrarian Emancipation Act is expected to significantly contribute to the country's agricultural competitiveness and stability, as it provides much-needed relief and support to ARBs. Go said this measure is part of a broader effort to revitalize the country's agricultural sector and uplift the lives of Filipino farmers.

'We have a long road ahead, but with measures like the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, we are steadily moving towards a more prosperous and resilient agricultural sector,' he said.

