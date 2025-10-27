Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has issued new regulations allowing controlled residential development on agricultural land to better meet community housing needs.

Ministerial Decision No 1112/2025 amends the Land Planning Regulations to permit the construction of residential units on agricultural land where planning requirements are met. Approval will be considered only if the land is registered with a title deed and not irrigated by aflaj or natural springs. Access roads, required services and setback compliance must also be ensured.

The decision also updates rules for subdividing agricultural land. Heirs may divide farmland irrigated by aflaj or springs, provided each plot is no less than three acres and the shared irrigation source remains connected to the land. The separation or conversion of existing agricultural facilities for non-farm uses remains prohibited.

Building size limits have been set according to plot area. Single-floor construction may range from 250sqm for plots under 2,000sqm to 800sqm for plots over 21,000sqm. Additional floors may be approved based on conditions set by the competent authorities.

Khalfan bin Masoud al Naabi, Director General of Urban Planning at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, said the move responds to community needs and supports balanced urban development. He noted that the rules were introduced in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to protect green cover and water resources.

He said the decision will help Omani families develop their land while maintaining its agricultural character, contributing to the revitalisation and sustainability of agricultural communities.

Naabi added that the updated regulations reflect the ministry’s approach to integrated planning and sustainable land management that benefits citizens and supports national development objectives.

