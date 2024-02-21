Logistics company Mober has secured a US$2 million seed funding led by RT Heptagon Holdings (RTHH) aimed at fast tracking the integration of electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet to revolutionize green logistics in the Philippines.

Dennis Ng, Mober Founder and chief executive officer (CEO), expressed gratitude for the support from RT Heptagon Holdings under the leadership of its chairman and president Rex Tiri, emphasizing the funding round as a game-changing moment in Mober's mission to drive sustainable urban mobility.

Ng said the investment not only fuels Mober's growth but also reinforces its commitment to making a positive environmental impact.

With the new funding, Mober has expanded its EV fleet to 60 vehicles, enhancing its capability to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly logistics services. This move aligns with the global shift towards sustainable practices, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of delivery operations.

A notable advancement in Mober's strategy is the development of a Transport Management System (TMS), which not only optimizes delivery efficiency but also tracks the CO2 savings achieved through the use of EVs. This feature underscores Mober's commitment to transparency and accountability in its environmental impact.

Mober has also inaugurated a flagship EV charging station in Pasay City, designed to support its growing fleet, particularly those serving IKEA Philippines. This initiative is part of Mober's broader strategy to enhance the sustainability of its operations and support the green transition of its clients.

Expanding its sustainable delivery solutions, Mober is set to electrify same-day delivery services for SM Appliance Center, further integrating eco-friendly practices into mainstream retail logistics. This initiative reflects Mober's capability to adapt and innovate in response to the evolving needs of the market and its clients.

Mober's commitment to green logistics extends to its partnerships with major companies such as Kuehne + Nagel, Nestle, and Maersk, with plans to electrify their logistics operations. This collaborative approach highlights Mober's role as a catalyst for the widespread adoption of sustainable delivery solutions in the Philippine logistics industry.

With its partnership with IKEA Philippines, Mober aims to electrify 100 percent IKEA's home delivery services by 2025. This move pushes forward its commitment leading the charge in sustainable logistics, trailblazing in environmental responsibility in the retail sector.

Meanwhile, Mober is poised for further growth with an anticipated investment round before the end of first quarter2024. This upcoming financial infusion is expected to further accelerate Mober's initiatives in green logistics, expanding its reach and impact in the sector.

As the EV market in the Philippines continues to grow, supported by favorable government policies and increasing consumer awareness, Mober's initiatives are well-positioned to contribute to the country's green transition, Ng said.

With its expanding fleet and innovative solutions, Mober is on track to become a leader in green logistics in Southeast Asia, starting in the Philippines, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the industry

