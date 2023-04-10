With rewards at stake, the Department of Tourism (DOT) called on local government units (LGU) across the country to create and develop their respective tourism programs.

DOT Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco encouraged LGUs, particularly cities and municipalities, to join the agency's Tourism Champions Challenge that will incentivize those that will be able to present programs promoting tourism and economic development.

The agency came up with the campaign as President Marcos 'envisions countrywide tourism development by ensuring that no destination is left behind as we reintroduce the beauty and splendor of the Philippines to the world,' she said in her statement.

'The (DOT) therefore seeks to reach out to cities and municipalities across the country to provide technical assistance and funding for the implementation of notable tourism project proposals from our chief executives in all parts of the Philippines. Through the Tourism Champions Challenge, we hope to strengthen tourism governance in the national government in partnership with the LGUs, at the same time, equalizing the opportunities for all those who wish to push for the economic development of their respective towns and cities by way of tourism,' she added.

Under the Tourism Champions Challenge, the DOT said LGUs classified as city or municipality - through its local chief executives or mayors - will 'propose tourism-related projects that will support growth in their local communities and benefit the national economy as a whole.'

The agency has received proposals from Mayor Roscoe Democrito Plaza of Nasipit town in Agusan del Norte, as well as Mayor Jane Plaza of Carmen town in Surigao del Sur. According to a Facebook post from the LGU of Carmen, Plaza 'presented the plans for infrastructure development and accessibility of potential tourist attractions in our municipality, particularly the Hubason Adventure Trail.'

LGUs have until June 15 to submit their tourism development proposals, the DOT said.

Winning proposals will be awarded with the following costs of project funding from DOT's attached agency Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA): P20-million for first place; P15-million for second place; P10-million for third place; P8-million for fourth place; and P7-million for fifth place.

The prizes will be given to five cities or municipalities from Luzon, five others from Visayas, and five more from Mindanao, the DOT noted.

The agency has allotted a total of P180-million as incentive for the Tourism Champions Challenge, said Frasco who served as three-term mayor of Liloan town in Cebu before being picked by Marcos as DOT chief.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

