Japan's top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa will visit the United States as early as this week, likely to discuss a document to formalise last month's agreement about Japan's investment in the U.S., broadcaster FNN reported on Monday.

Washington and Tokyo reached a trade agreement in July to set a reduced rate of tariffs on Japanese goods of 15% in exchange for a $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investment through government-backed loans and guarantees.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Toby Chopra)