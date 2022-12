Japan will respond to sharp yen moves appropriately as needed, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, when asked whether the country would intervene in the currency market to stem sharp yen appreciation seen recently.

"We will continue to monitor market moves. There's no change to our stance that, if necessary, we will respond appropriately," Suzuki told a parliament session. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)