Indonesia's state budget turned toward a deficit this year of 0.7 trillion rupiah ($45.19 million) for the January-October period, equivalent to 0.003% of gross domestic product, as spending catches up with revenues, its finance minister said on Friday.

Total revenues in the same period were 2,240.1 trillion rupiah ($144.62 billion), up 2.8% on annual basis, while total spending was 2,240.8 trillion rupiah, down 4.7%, Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a press conference. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Stanley Widianto)



