Indonesia raised its monthly benchmark prices for coal across all calorific grades in January, with its high-grade coal price set at $128.85 per metric ton, up from $117.38 a ton in December, a mining ministry decree showed on Tuesday. Below are the prices for January versus December: Price ($/ton) Calorific value January December (kcal/kg) 6,322 128.85 117.38 5,300 87.36 85.92 4,100 58.56 57.70 3,400 37.09 34.18 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

