Indonesia's central bank estimated gross domestic product will grow 4.37% in 2023, lower than its prediction for growth of 5.2% this year, its governor Perry Warjiyo told a parliament on Monday.

Headline inflation and the rupiah exchange rate in 2023 are seen at 3.61% and 15,070 per dollar, respectively, the governor, said adding the forecasts may change due to global volatility. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)