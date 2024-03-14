Hyundai Motor Co and sister company Kia Corp will recall about 170,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea over problems with software in the charging systems, South Korea's transport ministry said on Thursday.

Hyundai will recall 169,332 EVs in the country, affecting five EV models, including Ioniq-series and Genesis models, the ministry said.

Kia will recall 56,016 EVs.

Errors have been found in software of the integrated charging control units used in 170,000 Hyundai and Kia EVs, which could make it difficult to power a low-voltage battery and lead to the possibility that the vehicles could stop while driving, the ministry said.

The voluntary recalls are due to start on March 18.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by David Goodman)



