Habagat or the southwest monsoon has weakened as hot and humid weather persists in the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

Many areas in the country, including Metro Manila will experience generally fair weather, PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said.

'At present, areas that will experience sustained rains will decrease as the 'Habagat' or southwest monsoon has weakened. The entire country will experience hot and humid weather but we still do not discount the possibility of thunderstorms and rainshowers in the afternoon until evening,' Villamil said.

Villamil added that areas most affected by the southwest monsoon include the western section of Southern Luzon and Visayas, particularly Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Batangas.

'In the next four days, we do not discount the possibility that the rains brought by the southwest monsoon will be offshore, so it is possible that the rains will not reach the country,' he said.

According to Villamil, no low-pressure area or typhoon has been monitored by the state weather bureau inside or outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

He said thunderstorm activities were experienced in some areas in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

However, at least 38 areas in the country could experience 'danger level' heat index between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius today.

It said that the highest heat index could be felt in Echague, Isabela with 46 degrees Celsius while the heat index at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City could reach 43 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the highest heat index was felt in Virac, Catanduanes with 46 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the water level of Angat Dam dropped by 0.17 meters as it reached 177.39 meters compared to its previous level of 177.56 meters.

It was 32.61 meters less compared to its normal high water level of 210 and 2.61 meters below its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila's potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

