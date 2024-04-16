Japan's Honda Motor plans to launch six next-generation electric vehicle (EV) models branded Ye in China by 2027, the automaker said on Tuesday.

It added that it also planned to roll out a total of 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027 in the race to ensure EVs make up 100% of its automobile sales in the country by 2035.

Japan's second-biggest car maker has lagged behind European and U.S. competitors such as General Motors and Volkswagen in ramping up EV sales.

And faced with increasing competition from Chinese EV makers, Honda and rival Nissan Motor said last month they were considering a partnership on key components and software.

Honda in January unveiled its "Honda 0 Series" EVs and two concept models at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.




