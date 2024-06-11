Different parts of the country can expect a damp Monday as the state weather bureau said that the southwest monsoon (habagat) and the easterlies will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms within the day.

PAGASA said in its 4 a.m. weather advisory that the habagat will bring scattered rain showers to parts of Metro Manila and Luzon. Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience localized thunderstorms.

The state weather agency said the easterlies may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Caraga and the Davao Region.

PAGASA also warned that these weather conditions may increase the likelihood of flash floods and landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains or during severe thunderstorms.

