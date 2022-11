The Guangzhou auto show scheduled for Nov. 18-27 has been postponed the event until further notice due to COVID prevention measures, the organiser said in a statement on Friday.

The event is being postponed to comply with epidemic prevention and control due to "widespread and frequent occurrence" of COVID-19 in many parts of the city, the organiser said. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)