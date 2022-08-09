The heaviest rainfall in 80 years has pounded Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and surrounding regions, leaving eight people dead and six others missing, as well as flooding homes, vehicles, buildings and subway stations, Yonhap News Agency quoted officials as saying on Tuesday.

Parts of Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul, received heavy rains of over 100 millimetres per hour Monday night, with per-hour precipitation in Seoul's Dongjak district surpassing 141.5 mm at one point, the highest downpour per hour since 1942.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said up to 300 mm of more rain is forecast for the capital area through Thursday, with southern Gyeonggi Province likely to see rains surpassing 350 mm.



