Arab Finance: Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) reported a 62.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 to EGP 310.428 million from EGP 191.225 million, as per a filing.

Total revenues rose to EGP 501.855 million last FY, compared to EGP 275.725 million the year before.

The firm’s standalone net profits after tax totaled EGP 243.047 million in the elapsed FY from EGP 130.076 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, standalone total revenues climbed to EGP 390.609 million from EGP 194.449 million.

Mohandes Insurance is an Egypt-based company that offers life and non-life insurance, and reinsurance products and services. Its products and services portfolio fall into two main insurance segments, namely individual insurance and property insurance.