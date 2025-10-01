JOHANNESBURG - South African lender Capitec Bank reported a 26% increase in half-year profit on Wednesday driven by a strong performance across its banking, insurance, and fintech segments.

Alongside a sharp rise in active customers, the profit increase reinforces its position as the country's largest retail bank by customer base.

Headline earnings per share, a key profitability metric in South Africa, rose to 8 billion rand ($464.37 million) for the six months ended August 31, from 6.4 billion rand in the same period last year.

The bank grew its client base to 25 million, up from

23 million

a year ago. Net interest income after credit impairments rose by 27% to 7.1 billion rand, reflecting increased earnings from loans relative to interest paid on deposits.

Net non-interest income rose 19% to 13.4 billion rand.

"Our ability to leverage economies of scale, simplify transaction costs, and innovate across our offerings has made a meaningful difference for our clients while delivering strong financial results," said Group CEO Graham Lee, who officially succeeded Capitec founder Gerrie Fourie in June 2025.

Loan disbursements grew by 40% during the period, supported by a 32% rise in personal banking loans and a 42% increase in business banking loans.

Capitec posted a 36% surge in income from value-added services and a 45% increase in net insurance income, driven by higher sales of funeral and life cover policies.

It declared an interim dividend of 26.20 rand per share, a 26% increase from 20.85 rand a year earlier.

($1 = 17.2277 rand)