Rain showers are anticipated in the eastern parts of the country on Wednesday due to the easterlies, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the sweather system.

People living in these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides caused by the rainy weather.

Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Palawan may also experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau advised that these weather conditions could lead to flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

