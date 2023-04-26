A total of 1,715,757 foreign tourists have arrived in the Philippines from January to April 22 this year, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced as it continues to welcome travelers amid the government's efforts to ease some travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of this number, an estimated 320,294 visitors came from the United States, it added.

The agency has yet to provide complete figures of tourist arrivals.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco revealed the data during the recent launch of the agency's 'Bisita Be My Guest' or BBM-G program, a referral and incentive program, at the Philippine Travel Fair in Los Angeles, California.

The program aims to bring in more foreigners by tapping Filipinos, especially those based abroad, who have foreign spouses or friends. Those who will be able to bring foreign visitors can win condominium units, airplane tickets and holiday packages in select destinations.

Frasco said the agency, along with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Tourism Promotions Board, brought the BBM-G program to the US 'to give opportunities to fellow Filipinos to become ambassadors for the Philippines.'

