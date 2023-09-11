The Department of Health (DOH) has warned residents near Taal Volcano against the adverse effects of volcanic smog or vog.

Volcanic smog was monitored in the volcano in the past two days, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

On Friday, 36 students from Bayorbor National High School and Bayorbor Senior High School in Mataasnakahoy, Batangas were brought to a rural health unit after experiencing chest pain and difficulty in breathing associated with dizziness due to vog.

The municipal government said one of the students remains confined in a hospital.

The DOH said vog is a type of air pollution caused by volcanic acitivity.

It consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide, which is acidic and can cause irritation to the eyes, throat and respiratory tract, depending on the gas concentration and duration of exposure.

Surveillance officers have been deployed to check on affected communities and assess the health condition of residents.

The DOH encouraged residents around the volcano to wear face masks to protect themselves against volcanic smog.

Vog was monitored with the upwelling of hot volcanic fluid in the main crater lake yesterday.

Plumes that rose up to 2,000 meters that drifted east and east-northeast were also observed.

Phivolcs said eight volcanic earthquakes, including two volcanic tremors that lasted for two to three minutes, were recorded.

Taal remains under Alert Level 1 due to low-level of unrest.

State volcanologists warned the public against steam-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall or lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas.

