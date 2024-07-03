Local emergency forces have conducted swift rescue operations and timely evacuations after heavy rainfall unleashed floods in various regions of China for the past few days.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that, on Sunday, a significant portion of Shanghai encountered substantial rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres over a six-hour period. Additionally, a hospital located in the suburban Jiading District of the city suffered severe flooding, with water levels rising to depths of up to 40 centimetres.

With the muddy water menacing the hospital's main entrance, the local fire department dispatched emergency personnel to drain the standing water. The drainage work was completed in two hours.

A severe flood also hit a village in Guangde City in east China's Anhui Province on Sunday, trapping two residents in waist-deep waters.

Upon receiving an emergency call, firefighters reached the scene and used ropes to bring the stranded people to safety.

In the urban area of Huaihua City in central China's Hunan Province, flooding submerged houses and trapped residents, including an elderly man in water up to his neck.

Rescue forces navigated rubber rafts through the flooded area and reached the location of the residents, then pulled them onto the rafts and transferred them to a safe area.

In the city's Xinhuang Dong Autonomous County, the flood, which caused standing water as deep as two meters, trapped three people in a factory building. Firefighters on rubber rafts searched and called out in the factory area, and soon reached the location of the stranded people. All trapped individuals were rescued within half an hour.

Continuous heavy rainfall also swept across Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province from 20:00 BJT Wednesday to 12:00 BJT Monday. Facing the extreme weather, local officials took prompt action to carry out flood prevention, emergency rescue and relief work.

As of 11:00 BJT Monday, a total of 2,520 people were evacuated to safe locations across the county.



