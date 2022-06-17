The number of COVID cases in Cebu City has increased again.

Records at the city's public information office showed that infections rose to 53 yesterday compared to only 25 on June 6.

From a maximum of two to five cases per day, the city's emergency operations center (EOC) recorded eight to 12 cases this week.

The number of barangays with active cases also increased to 26 from only around a dozen last week.

Most of the active cases are mild, with patients under home quarantine.

The EOC reminded the public to continue to observe minimum health protocols, such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing and adequate ventilation.

'We will all be safe if we wear our face masks, especially when going out,' Jane Sia of EOC said.

Despite the increase in cases, she said hospital admissions due to COVID in the city are minimal.

Sia reminded senior citizens and those with comorbidities to be vaccinated against COVID and get their booster shots.

'It is important that we still campaign for vaccination and booster shots. You need to be vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones,' she said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged the public to continue to observe minimum health protocols to avoid escalation of the alert level.

