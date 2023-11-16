A Beijing-based law firm has announced plans to become the first from China to open an office in North Korea, in anticipation that an opening up of the reclusive country will draw in interest from Chinese investors.

Matthew Kim, a partner from Jingsh Law Firm, said the firm had decided to open an office there alongside an expansion into Japan and South Korea, with the aim that all three offices will be open by the first half of next year.

The firm hopes to offer legal advice mainly to Chinese investors for foreign direct investment, greenfield investment and mergers and acquisitions, Kim said, adding that they would team up with a local partner in Pyongyang and eventually hoped to have 10 to 20 staff there.

"Before the pandemic North Korea had made clear that it wanted to promote an opening up...but it was shelved because of the pandemic," Kim told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Jingsh announced its expansion plans earlier this month.

"We were preparing for this because we felt that North Korea may start liberalizing its policies," Kim said, adding, "I hope we can become the first (mainland Chinese law firm) to set up in Pyongyang."

China was one of the first countries that North Korea reopened transport links with after the pandemic. In July, a Chinese delegation visited Pyongyang, and a month later North Korea's state airline was allowed to resume flights to China.

North Korea, however, still has strict controls on private businesses.

And investment, trade, and other business with North Korea is severely curbed by the international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang because of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Those sanctions led a handful of foreign law firms operating earlier in North Korea to limit their work.

When Hay, Kalb & Associates suspended operations in 2016, founder Michael Hay cited "continuing deterioration of inter-regional relations" and sanctions that he said were "hurting legitimate foreign investors."

Jingsh was founded in 1994 and employs 5,900 lawyers including 400 partners, according to its website which also said it has several offices on the mainland as well as in countries such as Germany, Singapore, Russia and Kenya. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Josh Smith in Seoul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)



