The non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks in China stood at 1.56% at the end of September, unchanged from the end of June, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA)said on Friday.

Commercial banks' net profits in the first nine months reached 1.9 trillion yuan ($262.11 billion), up 0.5% year-on-year, the NFRA statement showed.

Their capital adequacy ratio at the end of September was 15.62%, the regulator added. ($1 = 7.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)