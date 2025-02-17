Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday private businesses should strengthen confidence, and vowed to protect entrepreneurs' legitimate rights and interests, the official news agency Xinhua said.

Difficulties and challenges currently faced by the private economy are temporary, not long-term, and can be overcome, Xi told private business leaders in a symposium.

Representatives from industry leaders including Huawei and BYD spoke at the meeting, according to Xinhua.

